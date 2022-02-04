Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 71,936 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,936 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

