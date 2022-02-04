Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 520 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

