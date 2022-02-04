Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.65 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

