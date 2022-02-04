Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pegasystems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

