Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

