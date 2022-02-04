Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,573 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $73,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.16 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

