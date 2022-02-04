Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Critical Comparison

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.26% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.71 $52.48 million N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.26 $69.49 million $4.37 7.22

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

