BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $30.49 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

