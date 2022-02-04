BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 83,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,792. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

