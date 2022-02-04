BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $101,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

