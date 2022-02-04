BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.19% of Cara Therapeutics worth $109,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.58 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $565.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

