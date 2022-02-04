BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $45,473.45

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. BitSend has a market capitalization of $45,473.45 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00253790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,072,296 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.