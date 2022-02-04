Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Sells 406,000 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Houston American Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00.

Shares of HUSA stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

