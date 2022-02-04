Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Hits $879,992.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $879,992.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.