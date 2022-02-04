Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.33 billion.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $216.00. 12,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.86.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

