Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

