Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $597.0-600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.35 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.15) EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $14.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.80.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

