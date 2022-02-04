BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $62.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.94 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. 42,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.76. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.