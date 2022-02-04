BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $39.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

