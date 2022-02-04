Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

