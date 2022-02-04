Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 16051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $87,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

