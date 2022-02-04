Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on the stock.

ESP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 92 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.95 million and a P/E ratio of -230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.64. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.38).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

