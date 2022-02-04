Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €269.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($302.25) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €242.62 ($272.60).

Shares of ALV opened at €225.45 ($253.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €212.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €204.11. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

