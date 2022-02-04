Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 270,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $855.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

