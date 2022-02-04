Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 3,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

