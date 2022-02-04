BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.00.

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.59. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

