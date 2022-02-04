BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bank Financial

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

