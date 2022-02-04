BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bank Financial

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.
NYSE BCE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
