BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$67.48 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.42 and a 52 week high of C$67.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
