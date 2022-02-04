BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$67.48 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.42 and a 52 week high of C$67.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.69.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

