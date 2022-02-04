BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

NYSE BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

