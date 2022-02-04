BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON BVC opened at GBX 51.96 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 50.20 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £228.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

