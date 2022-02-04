Barton P. Bandy Sells 8,324 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $10,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $17.55.
ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
