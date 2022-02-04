Barclays Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $63.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $63.66 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 250,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

