Barclays PLC Reduces Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $138,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

