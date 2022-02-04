Barclays PLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 385,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.