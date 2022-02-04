Barclays PLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Affimed worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 620,717 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Affimed by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 257,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

