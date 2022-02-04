Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Baozun worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baozun by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

