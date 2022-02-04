Barclays Increases Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 17

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from SEK 16 to SEK 17 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOIFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 243,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $783.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

