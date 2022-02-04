Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.67 ($58.05).

EPA STM opened at €39.68 ($44.58) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

