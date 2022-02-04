Barclays Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €880.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €880.00 ($988.76) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €817.09 ($918.08).

EPA MC opened at €711.70 ($799.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €709.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €679.71. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

