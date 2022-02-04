Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce sales of $136.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $136.91 million. Banner reported sales of $141.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

