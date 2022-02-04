Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

