Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

