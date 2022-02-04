AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

AZEK opened at $32.00 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

