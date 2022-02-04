AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZEK traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.