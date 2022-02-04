Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.00 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.40.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

