Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. Avient has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,416 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

