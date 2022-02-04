Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $94,050.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 541,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

