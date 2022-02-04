Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.