Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

