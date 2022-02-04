Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.13. The company had a trading volume of 653,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,830. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.